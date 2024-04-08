Privacy window flexible space bug
I set it to center the address bar vertically style on the left side of the image.
However, there is a bug under the privacy window, where the original two flexible spaces on each side become three flexible spaces on the right side, causing the address bar to be asymmetrical
mib2berlin
@Poto
Hi, I use only one flexible space to center the address bar but even with two it does not change in a private window.
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.57, Windows 11.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Try the layout in my picture. 100% reproduction of the bug!
mib2berlin
@Poto
OK:
EDIT: This is on a clean profile, no extensions for example.
https://t.me/vivaldibrowser/42875
I recorded the video.
The same browser always has different flexible space on the right side under normal and private windows
mib2berlin
@Poto
Hi, I cant see the video but I believe you anyway, I just cant reproduce it on my systems.
We need another user test this or you report it to the bug tracker.
Then other tester and developer can test this.
Cheers, mib
You can download it and look at it.
I also found a 100% reproducible bug, where the flex space of two windows in the same browser is not the same, and the adjustments don't work, they never synchronize.
The images below are of two windows of the same browser, but the flexible space on the right side of the address bar is never synchronized
mib2berlin
@Poto
This is not exactly your setup but I test this before and it is the same.
Did you test this in a clean profile?