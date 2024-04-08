Let's say you have two workspaces, A and B, each with a tab. Let's say you're working in A's tab and it has focus on a certain element. Then switch first to workspace B and then back to workspace A. You'll find that the focus you had before doing the A->B->A workspace journey has been lost.

As it turns out, this really slows you down, especially if you are using shortcuts to swap between workspaces because it requires you to lift your hand off the keyboard to regain the focus you previously had.