Solved Date format of file .vivaldi_reporting_data
The file .vivaldi_reporting_data contains date strings like
13356905232503219.
The URL https://help.vivaldi.com/article/how-we-count-our-users/ in that file does not help.
I want to get the real date, so I would like to know what sort of format that is.
My goal is to get the date of first installation of Vivaldi on this PC, seems to be in this file.
Oh, its a WebKit/Chrome timestamp - based on Jan 1, 1601 00:00 UTC - funny : )
https://www.epochconverter.com/webkit helps to convert data from the file above.
