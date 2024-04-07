Cannot open speed dial with keyboard
-
toshohirasawa
I cannot open a web site in speed dial by clicking the enter key.
Here is my steps:
- Open a new tab
- Press tab to focus on speed dials
- Select an item
- Hit enter to open the site
I expect the step 4 opens the site I selected, but it starts renaming the item.
How can I change this behavior?
Version: 6.6.3271.57 (Stable channel) (arm64)
Thanks!
-
@toshohirasawa Isn’t Enter the default for renaming files on macOS?
Cmd-Oshould open then. I don’t think that’s a Vivaldi issue. On Linux Enter opens the speed dial and F2 renames.
-
@luetage said in Cannot open speed dial with keyboard:
Cmd-Oshould open then.
That won't work,
cmd-Ois the default shortcut of the "Open File" command.
@toshohirasawa It looks like you will have to use the spacebar key instead; I just tested it myself and it works.
-
@AltCode Personally, I would have tried the spacebar next, if that failed then letter O. If neither of those, I would go through the assigned keyboard shortcuts in Settings to see if there is one listed for Open item or Open link or similar. Not having a Mac axailable for testing, I have to leave my ideas for you to pursue. (And if there is no such shortcut, I'd try to create one,)
-
@AltCode Turns out in Windows both Enter and Spacebar work, so I'm assuming the latter will work on Mac.
-
toshohirasawa
Thanks @AltCode and @sgunhouse for suggesting the spacebar! It works in my MacBook Air.
For anyone's information:
spacebar: works
letter O: did not work
cmd-O: did not work; instead, open a file selection window