How to recover session
Stupid, useless, steaming pile of s t software crashed, closing an incognito window with 20 - 30 tabs - I DIDN'T CLOSE THE F KING WINDOW NOR DID I EXPECT IT TO CLOSE. Please advise if there is a method to recover the incognito tabs or view the addresses somewhere.
Windows 10 64 Bit.
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.57 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
if there would be a way, that this would be a bug. the whole thing of an inkognito window is, to leave no traces (even if it's closed unintentionally)
perhaps if you backup your vivaldi profile at an hourly basis, than there could be session file, but I don't know exactly, if such is created