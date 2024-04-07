Quick button to clear web-push notifications
I have a lot of web-push notifications from websites, especially news sites. But sometimes, when power on the computer, it's a bit flooded. Usually I'd read them all and close 1 by 1 but I may need to clear them all, for example, in a hurry.
Is it possible to clear them all with just a button?
@dandeancook Start setting web notifications to globally blocked in setting
you will then whitelist for the sites you want actually to receive them.
@Hadden89 Tks for the suggestion, i mean to clear the whole list of web-push notifications, but some occasions only. not blocking those sites.
@dandeancook Depends on notifications style. If you get the notification from your OS (f.ex on windows) you can just click on the bell icon and you should get a "dismiss" button on top for vivaldi ones.
If you are on an other OS, or if you get the chromium notifications (smaller and with a gear icon) this couldn't be possible (yet)
@Hadden89 Yes i know that OS feature. Only the web-push notifications shown by Vivaldi are being talked about in this thread.