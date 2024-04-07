Red boxes around links? How do I disable?
-
DanielToruno
As of a day or so ago all the main URLs on web pages have this red obnoxious box around them and I cannot figure out how disable?
Anyone know how to remove them or why this happened?
-
@DanielToruno Check you didn't enabled something from page actions
Otherwise one of your extensions is doing that. Disable all of them and see which one is the culprit.
-
DanielToruno
@Hadden89 Thanks found the culprit extension!
-
@DanielToruno Extension with which name caused that?
-
Excommunicado
@DoctorG said in Red boxes around links? How do I disable?:
@DanielToruno Extension with which name caused that?
Not sure though, seems to be this one: NoFollow Extension
-
DanielToruno
@DoctorG I didn't bother mentioning it because it was a really obsure niche extension that I downloaded from a third party developer that allows you to "clap" a medium post 50 times with one click. Wouldn't be relevant to anyone coming across this post.