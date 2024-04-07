Payments blocked
Hi,
I note that on some sites the final payment page i.e. 'confirmation' is blocked. Despite disabling extensions and implementing 'no blocking' I never get round this obstacle (pop-ups also allowed). Menawhile if I revert to Firefox there is no issue.
Any idea as to what is actually blocking these pages?
I am running MXlinux 21.
Thanks.
@boxo Third Party Cookies allowed?
DoctorG,
I thought that they were. I do have 'I still don't care about cookies' but I disable that when having issues but no effect there and does it not only remove cookies after leaving a site(?)
I'll run through 'settings and see what I find as I am new to Vivaldi and still getting to grips with it.
Thanks.
@boxo Please check Troubleshooting issues.
DoctorG,
Thanks I will. I have removed the cookie manager and have noticed an improvement on other sites.
Thank you for your time.
