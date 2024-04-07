Problem with open tabs
After starting Vivaldi, the browser does not save previously opened tabs.
I can't find the reason.
Thank you.
@dkhonin Perhaps issue caused by:
- Opened in Private Window
- Opened in Guest View
- Not set Settings → General → Startup with "Last Session"
- user-installed Privacy extension in Vivaldi
- external security tool clearing browser data
@DoctorG
I made Settings → General → Startup with "Last Session". This does not work.
Now after restarting the browser I have to start every time in Private Window?
I don't understand anything. Previously, everything worked fine without Private Windows.
@dkhonin No, my hint means: session is not saved in Private Window.
@dkhonin
I don't use private windows!!!!
@DoctorG
Can you please explain in more detail where to find these settings?
user-installed Privacy extension in Vivaldi
external security tool clearing browser data
@dkhonin These are no settings. Sorry is my post was so unclear for you.
I ask you:
- Have you installed any security tools in your Windows?
- Have you added extensions in Vivaldi (see menu Tools → Extensions)?
- Which Windows and Vivaldi version (see menu Help → About)
@DoctorG
No I didn't install it
@dkhonin said in Problem with open tabs:
user-installed Privacy extension in Vivaldi
external security tool clearing browser data
We also need more details on these.
- privacy extensions may clear data resulting in opened tabs not shown or corrupted;
- clearing data with external tools is not recommended; look above.
@Hadden89
I turned off all extensions and nothing helps.
Vivaldi version 6.6.3271.57
@Hadden89
2.clearing data with external tools is not recommended; look above
I don't use any of these tools.
- Which Vivaldi version?
- Which Windows version?
- How had you Vivaldi installed? "Install For User" or "For All Users" on PC?
- Do you had copied Vivaldis profile data to different PCs or Windows installations by portable device (HD, Stick)?
- Do you use Windows Quickstart?
@DoctorG
I reinstalled the browser and everything worked.
Thanks for support.
@dkhonin Oh, one of these very rare cases where a installation was broken and reinstall worked.
Good day. Sorry, but I communicate via google translator.
I am from Slovakia.
I have a similar problem as you describe here and for a very long time. I thought my system needed to be reinstalled and everything would be fixed but it didn't help.
Now I have a new windows 11 home 23H2. New installation. The new Vivaldi browser.
Still unable to switch to last session... Why?