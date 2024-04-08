Fullscreen listener
Hey, I needed to check the change of the fullscreen, for example from a video. I knew there was something like
vivaldi.windowPrivate.onFullscreen, but it doesn't seem to exist anymore, also
vivaldi.windowPrivate.onStateChangeddoesn't seem to be triggered when entering and exiting the fullscreen mode.
Currently I use this, but it seems to be overkill:
chrome.webNavigation.onCompleted.addListener((details) => { let webview = document.querySelector(`.webpanel-content webview[src*="${details.url}"]`) ?? document.querySelector(`webview[tab_id="${details.tabId}"]`); webview?.executeScript({code: `(${setFullscreenObserver})()`}); }); chrome.runtime.onMessage.addListener((message) => { if (message.fullscreenExit) { // do something } }); function setFullscreenObserver() { if (this.fullscreenListenerSet) return; document.addEventListener('fullscreenchange', () => { if(!document.webkitIsFullScreen) chrome.runtime.sendMessage({fullscreenExit: true}); }); this.fullscreenListenerSet = true; }
Does anyone else have a better idea?
@oudstand Isn’t this good enough? It’s not excessive listening for all fullscreen changes, instead of just those in private windows.
@luetage it's working fine, but I thought it could be a bit too much to inject code in each website manually. I don't think
windowPrivateis related to private windows. I think it's a private functionality of Vivaldi for the windows. For example
vivaldi.tabsPrivate.onKeyboardShortcutcan be used to react on keyboard shortcuts in Vivaldi globally, but not in private tabs.