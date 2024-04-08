Hey, I needed to check the change of the fullscreen, for example from a video. I knew there was something like vivaldi.windowPrivate.onFullscreen , but it doesn't seem to exist anymore, also vivaldi.windowPrivate.onStateChanged doesn't seem to be triggered when entering and exiting the fullscreen mode.

Currently I use this, but it seems to be overkill:

chrome.webNavigation.onCompleted.addListener((details) => { let webview = document.querySelector(`.webpanel-content webview[src*="${details.url}"]`) ?? document.querySelector(`webview[tab_id="${details.tabId}"]`); webview?.executeScript({code: `(${setFullscreenObserver})()`}); }); chrome.runtime.onMessage.addListener((message) => { if (message.fullscreenExit) { // do something } }); function setFullscreenObserver() { if (this.fullscreenListenerSet) return; document.addEventListener('fullscreenchange', () => { if(!document.webkitIsFullScreen) chrome.runtime.sendMessage({fullscreenExit: true}); }); this.fullscreenListenerSet = true; }

Does anyone else have a better idea?