Option to start vivaldi always as "private" (also when open link from other app)
Hi to all,
I would like to request a simple features.
Adding an option to set Vivaldi "always as private".
My request is something more than add "--Incognito" to the vivaldi link.
I need that all links opened from other apps make vivaldi start as private or use the already opened private windows.
Thanks!
Hi,
This?
I just know the set up for Windows.
Add the Flag/s to the Vivaldi Registry entries.
Ok, but this is a trick not a feature!!
I mean something portable on all platforms and more accessible:
like a simple checkboc inside the "Privacy" settings area!!