I did try searching for this first, no luck.

Basically the server settings for my email are not getting saved. When I put them in, I can get emails, but as soon as I close the settings window, or switch to another account's settings, the settings I just put in just vanish. The accounts are still there, but the server name, user name, and password all go away.

I've tried restarting Vivaldi, restarting the computer, waiting for an update to Vivaldi, and still the same problem.

Not sure if it is relevant, but this is a recent install on Linux (openSuse), and I have imported my entire Default directory from a previous install, to keep my old emails, bookmarks, notes, etc.

Also not sure if it's related, but in case it is, Vivaldi is taking a ridiculous amount of time to load, like over an hour. I thought that it might be too many tabs open, but I closed them all (after saving them), and the problem persists. The status bar does mention that it is trying to get mail, so maybe that's part of the problem?