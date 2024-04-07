Solved Mail settings not saving
I did try searching for this first, no luck.
Basically the server settings for my email are not getting saved. When I put them in, I can get emails, but as soon as I close the settings window, or switch to another account's settings, the settings I just put in just vanish. The accounts are still there, but the server name, user name, and password all go away.
I've tried restarting Vivaldi, restarting the computer, waiting for an update to Vivaldi, and still the same problem.
Not sure if it is relevant, but this is a recent install on Linux (openSuse), and I have imported my entire Default directory from a previous install, to keep my old emails, bookmarks, notes, etc.
Also not sure if it's related, but in case it is, Vivaldi is taking a ridiculous amount of time to load, like over an hour. I thought that it might be too many tabs open, but I closed them all (after saving them), and the problem persists. The status bar does mention that it is trying to get mail, so maybe that's part of the problem?
edwardp Ambassador
@Murdoc With IMAP, the emails stay on your provider's server until you delete them.
Others have reported problems after copying/importing profiles. It's best to rename a current profile first (for example, to Default.orig) in order to test with a new profile, to see if the problem persists with the new.
Otherwise, best to delete the current profile, then let Vivaldi create a new profile on the next launch.
mib2berlin
@Murdoc
Hi, I guess the usage of an old profile cause this specially if the old profile was from a different Vivaldi version.
If you use IMAP there is no need to use old mails, all are on the mail server anyway.
As I use Vivaldi on Opensuse with 5 different mail accounts and it start in a second and never forget mail credentials this should work.
Rename your profile folder "Default", Vivaldi create a new clean profile.
Add your mail account and test this, only if you use IMAP, POP3 is a different problem.
It actually just causes problems.
Yeah, my mail is IMAP. So I gave it a try, new profile, enter my email info. Works fine, but of course I didn't have any of my other stuff. So I just moved over my bookmarks, notes, sessions and history files. Still missing some stuff but those are the big ones. Can't even find my reading list. And all my extensions I have to do again and I don't even remember them all. It's better than waiting an hour I guess.
Anyway, thanks for your help. I really wish Vivaldi would have just an overall export feature, this isn't the first time I've had to do something like this (so yeah, probably had a lot of legacy stuff in there I didn't need). I know that the Sync is one way of doing it, but I have an aversion to "the cloud".
mib2berlin
@Murdoc
Yeah, to do this manually is a bit work.
I use sync since it was introduced, for me it is important who is the owner of the sync server.
You can use it only for install Vivaldi on a new device and then delete the server data, for example.
I don't know where the reading lists are stored.
Cheers, mib
