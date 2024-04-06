How do I remove page descriptions from my search ?
How do I remove these ?
Or at least make the search not use them ?
@MrYasaki You can stop page descriptions from being added to your bookmarks using Settings, Bookmarks, and disabling:Fetch Bookmark Data from Page Metadata
I don’t know of any way to prevent the descriptions being displayed alongside bookmarks in the Address Bar drop down.
If a bookmark has no description, its title will be shown instead.
Sadly, I have no idea if it worked, because those are my history search results.
Is there a way to do the same with history ?
Tried to find the option but it did not work
I think I'll end up downdating/downgrading ( don't know which is correct ) vivaldi
Thank you for your time.
@MrYasaki Downgrading Vivaldi is strongly discouraged. Just edit your bookmarks to delete the descriptions. If you disable the Page Metadata option, new bookmarks won’t have any description unless you add one manually.
After few downgrades and updates "domain autocomplete" option started to work correctly.
I'm still dreaming of no title/description search but for now i'm satisfied.
"Fetch Bookmark Data from Page Metadata" option didn't help at all, because those search results were not bookmarks.
It seems to be some bug, because even after changing back "adress bar" options to what I used to have, the search results are different than before ( as you can see on the picture ).
Thank you for your time and help, I don't think it can get better and as long as "domain autocomplete" option works correctly - I'm fine
@MrYasaki That are visited sites? Or such from bookmarks?
Visited sites only.
All bookmarks searching options are always tuned off on my Vivaldi