Panel in the wrong place, how to fix it?
Hello, after installing the latest version of the browser, a very strange pause appears, an empty space that hurts, stings the eyes, is in the middle of nowhere. In the previous version of Vivaldi, it was nicely arranged from left to right and took up the entire top panel, it's ugly and I can't find an option in the settings to change it.
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.57
@kocur28 said in Panel in the wrong place, how to fix it?:
it was nicely arranged from left to right and took up the entire top panel,
I believe you mean the "Address Bar"/"URL Bar" and not "panel".
See https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95119/weird-spacing-on-address-bar
@kocur28 Can you please create a screenshot, edit the image, mark the place where such space is disturbing you and upload here?
@TbGbe, Great, thank you, I meant the moved address bar, I was looking for it in options/settings. Have a nice day, topic closed.
