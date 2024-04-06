I love this browser. I really do. I've built my work workflow around it. It's honestly the best one to navigate between personal, work, and school matters. However, this browser is now crashing suddenly multiple times per day. I cannot rely on it to do a business meeting, or an interview, without crashing in the middle of it all. I have post graduate quizzes that cannot be interrupted, and I already use other browsers to do it.

I've filled a bug request a few weeks ago with absolutely no response. I've removed extensions... I've done all I could, no way to fix this.

Unless there is a change quickly, I'll likely have to go back to Opera GX or another browser that I can still manage my workflows.

Sorry, had to unload all of this after the 3rd crash of the day, while I was in the middle of something critical.