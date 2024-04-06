Crashing twice or more per day
I love this browser. I really do. I've built my work workflow around it. It's honestly the best one to navigate between personal, work, and school matters. However, this browser is now crashing suddenly multiple times per day. I cannot rely on it to do a business meeting, or an interview, without crashing in the middle of it all. I have post graduate quizzes that cannot be interrupted, and I already use other browsers to do it.
I've filled a bug request a few weeks ago with absolutely no response. I've removed extensions... I've done all I could, no way to fix this.
Unless there is a change quickly, I'll likely have to go back to Opera GX or another browser that I can still manage my workflows.
Sorry, had to unload all of this after the 3rd crash of the day, while I was in the middle of something critical.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@gustsnts It might be that you need to provide more information about your configuration, e.g. extensions.
If you are using extensions, then it would be of interest to know if the crashes happens in a profile (or standalone install) that does not have those extensions installed, if it doesn't then you might try to introduce them one by one slowly, until you maybe discover which one(s) cause the issue.
The one thing that was clear from your crashdump is that the crash happened in code that Vivaldi should never have entered normally, but it is not possible to tell how it got there; everything is normal until suddenly it isn't.
Thank you so much for your response!!! I'll try that and hopefully it will work. I really love this browser!