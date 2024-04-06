Solved No icons for moving to next picture on a website
I don't know exactly how to explain this but when looking at the site I've included below, there is set of pictures that you should scroll through to see the different things they are trying to show you. There should be a arrow if you hover over the left or right hand side of the pictures. It works fine in Edge but I really prefer to use Vivaldi. I'm not sure when it actually changed.
https://www.foodnetwork.com/healthy/photos/10-food-safety-deal-breakers-at-restaurants?nl=FNHN_021424_subfeat3btn&%24web_only=true&lid=1jqgp0nvzlws&lvrmp=e298f8da4e7945c470a196cfd771db4e
I 've included a picture of what it looks like in Edge for reference. In Vivaldi the arrow isn't showing up.
@MarieS Only with an US IP (VPN). But I can easily scroll between pages.
Btw, please try with adblocker off (follow doctorG link) or a guest window.
Fun fact: Some US sites are just geoblocked in europe due lack of GDPR compliance and/or the presence of a localized counterpart (as in the case of FoodNetwork).
@MarieS Your link leads nowhere. Try to click it here on the forum. Maybe try to link the actual article.
@MarieS Sorry the URL is broken to the page. I can not check.
But can you try to disable the Vivaldi Blocker for Tracking or Ads, click on address fields shield.
More at https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/#Blocking_per_site
@Hadden89 Thank you so much for the quick reply. That works!
@Hadden89 Ah, geoblocking, that's why i could not open link, with US IP by VPN i could show the page.
If ad/tracker blocking is reduced all is fine to get images.
