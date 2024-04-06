First, I hope this doesn't come across as abrasive or entitled, it's just that I've come to rely on my web browser for both my work and personal computing. Totaling at least 12 hours a day on most days. For the most part, Vivaldi works extremely well and I love that I can shape it to my needs in almost every way.

But the address bar was significantly reworked a few months back and I have not been able to completely tame it yet. To be clear, it works exactly as expected about 95% of the time. But that other 5% when it does the wrong thing, is usually when I'm in a time crunch to get something done and the browser went to the wrong site/URL and slowed me down. I will admit, some of this was my doing as I have been attempting to tweak the settings to make the address bar behave the way I think it should, and I have probably actually made things worse for myself sometimes by not fully understanding what the settings do.

I don't want to be the guy who just yells at clouds without offering any solutions, so here is the biggest change that would make Vivaldi more usable to me. (There are some other things, but this would solve basically all of my issues with the address bar for now.)

The address bar is effectively a kind of search field now, with the drop-down containing the results. This on its own would be okay, web browsers have worked like this for a long time now. The problem is that the address bar is now ONLY a search field. After typing in a URL and pressing Enter, the browser does not necessarily take you to the URL you entered, it takes you to the first entry that happens to be pre-selected in the drop-down. Which may or may not be what you want.

My suggestion would be to offer a check box in the Address Bar settings that disables pre-selecting the first result in the address bar by default. I would much prefer the first (and other other) results in the address bar drop-down have to be manually selected every time. All the other times, I just want Vivaldi to go where I told it to, instead of guessing for me, and inevitably getting it wrong.