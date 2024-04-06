Sync problem
So recently I changed computers and made sure to sync everything i had on the browser before I could use the new computer I got.
But when I used sync to get everything from the other computer, the workspace didnt synced and i had some important stuff that i was working on.
Any advice? Thanks .
@araujo79 Workpaces are not synced yet, no timeline when it will come.
@araujo79 Please have a look at https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/51704/guide-v-backup-extra-steps for information to backup/restore profile data.
@araujo79
I thought sessions were synced and you could restore the workspaces from Sessions panel and its automatic saved session. Had you checked Sessions Panel if there are workspaces with tabs?Despite of listes sessions at vivaldi://sync-internals seems Vivaldi has not implemented that yet
@DoctorG Yes ive checked, the sync restored everything except the workspace that i had
@araujo79 Sad. Vivaldi has much but not all, but! … Sync is not meant as a backup.
A good idea for later and other PC is to backup profile folder and export passwords as CSV for later restore.
@DoctorG Thanks mate, ill check that out that link you sent me aswell
@araujo79 Good luck and enough time to learn a little bit for future backups/restores