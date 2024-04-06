Vivaldi is glitching hard: workspaces tabs messing
Hi! I have four windows and when I closed a window with no workspace but instead other window was closed.
Vivaldi loaded tabs from another workspace.
It really driving me crazy >:-E
OMG! Now it doubled opened tabs!
Tried to restore closed window with 6 tabs - it opens empty window. FFFFF!
RadekPilich
I am having issues with reordering of workspaces, not holding certain orders while holding others.
Now it refuses to exit: Ctrl+Q - no effect. Menu > Exit - no effect.
mib2berlin
@eldarado
Hi, no other user report this, I bet an extension cause this.
This often happen after an update of Vivaldi or the extension, even they worked fine for years.
Disable all and restart Vivaldi before you start a multi window session again.