Lastfm „Manage cookies“ button doesn’t go away
This button despite selecting „Save“ or „Reject“ it doesn’t matter stays there forever and doesn’t go away. What can I do to get rid of it?
@hyperboraeer Switch on the Vivaldi Adblocker and this symbol disappears.
@stardepp No it does not? Already switched on by default.
@hyperboraeer Have you activated the source cookie warnings in the Vivaldi Adblocker?
@stardepp I just enabled that now and the button still persists there….
@hyperboraeer There is still the source (as can be seen in the screenshot) Remove Cokkie warnings (easylist Cookie List). Bitte auch diese aktivieren.
@stardepp You mean this? Turned on aswell and the button is still there..
Can perhaps some specialist from the Vivaldi team reply to this issue please?
Nevermind. Now it suddenly went away!! Thanks so much for your help (that button was so annoying. Hopefully never returns)
@hyperboraeer By the way, I also really like using Last.fm.
just wanting to comment that i'm happy to see others with common interests! those being: a great browser, last.fm, and loona (my ults ♡)