Solved No ability to long press on the tab switcher icon?
Is there any reason why the ability to longpress on the tab switcher(see image) only works when the address bar is at the bottom and not when on top? This is not the case for iOS, so why the difference in behavior?
It worked now, however had to really hit the right spot of the tab switcher icon. It was the top left corner of the icon that reacted when longpressing.
Version : 6.6.3291.70
Android 13; moto g23
mib2berlin
@Veddu
Hi, doesn't matter where the address bar is:
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
Vivaldi 6..6.3291.70
Veddu Ambassador
It works for me when I have 3 button navigation enabled like you have. However when the navigation is gesture based like my image it doesn’t work for me..
If you change your navigation to gesture navigation does it work for you?
mib2berlin
@Veddu
Yes, work with gesture too.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
Maybe user with the same device or a device from the same company can reproduce this.
