How do I stop extensions forcing open the side panel?
-
FunkeymonkeyTTR
as of recently every single day I have one extension that constantly opens in the side panel despite have the side panel disabled and muting that specific panel, this seems to be completely random.
how do I stop this from happening? I don't want to use the side panel at all https://i.imgur.com/f8ssVfz.png
-
@FunkeymonkeyTTR Can you tell extension which unhides the panel bar? URL?
-
FunkeymonkeyTTR
Hi,
This is the extension https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/image-downloader-imageye/agionbommeaifngbhincahgmoflcikhm
I know its probably not the most trustworthy extension in the world but I'd like to fully disable the possibility of any extensions opening the side panel so I never have to deal with this again.
-
@FunkeymonkeyTTR Had you asked the developer of the extension to fix it?
I do not know how to restrict a extension to access panels.
But you can report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.