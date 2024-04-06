Vivaldi is no longer using site storage.
I noticed a website kept asking me to import my account over and over, I thought I had modified some setting by accident and kept trying to find it but today it came back from lazy loading and asked me to import my character again.
I haven't been able to find a setting that makes Vivaldi stop saving site data [that isn't already set to "allow]. Is it perhaps something that broke during a recent update?
No one else has filed a similar report, so maybe it IS something I did but...
All I can say is that it's not cookies.
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.57 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 609589fef63f1af46b1a2034d0477b7e28a10e18
OS Windows 10 Version 1511 (Build 10586.639)
JavaScript V8 12.2.281.28
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/122.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line "C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path C:\Users\Usuario\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
Variations Seed Type Null
Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e
I've also been asked once to sign in back into Youtube but Eh.
@sscout chrome://settings/content/all is broken in Vivaldi.
In meantime follow changelog for VB-100720 "Vivaldi no longer lists all site data" - Confirmed
You can manage data in address field padlock → Cookies and Site data
Or check Developer Tools → Application → Storage
@DoctorG I don't think this is what I wanted to find?
I think there's another place where login data is stored that isn't cookies or runtime cache?
This is what comes up under "Cookies and Site data", but it only shows which sites have cookies [3, 2 of which are doubleclick.net]
@sscout Any settings made at chrome://settings/content/siteData ?
@sscout Check (chromium) site data
chrome://settings/content/siteData
and global / per-site (vivaldi) permissions in settings
Also check for settings about browsing data clean up (ctrl+shift+del on windows)
Ensure no installed extension is clearing up the data .
Perhaps in indexedDB or service workers.
vivaldi://indexeddb-internals
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals
(but usually are not cleaned up).
Hoping the site is not storing the character in the cache. But who knows..
Oh, and also a VPN active might trigger in some cases a new data generation / prompt for login.