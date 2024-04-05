What is this direct error?
-
carlinhosnewstyle
Sometimes when I access some websites I always get this error. as the image below informs.
Versão : 6.7.3316.3 (Versão Oficial) (64 bits)
-
@carlinhosnewstyle My Portuguesa is terrible, but I believe it says it could not locate the server. That means, when it tried to look up the IP address in the DNS, it could not find it. This could mean you typed the address wrong. (or it was mistyped on the page, same thing)
-
@carlinhosnewstyle I can connect to https://ge.globo.com from Germany.
Do you use a special DNS setting or VPN?
-
carlinhosnewstyle
@DoctorG When I got this error I was not using a VPN.