Colors in the folders
-
carlinhosnewstyle
Hello team, I leave here my requests if possible.
I would really like the folders for organizing favorites, the folders to be colored or editable so we can put any color in the folders.
Hello team, I leave here my requests if possible.
I would really like the folders for organizing favorites, the folders to be colored or editable so we can put any color in the folders.
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.