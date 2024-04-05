uBlock Block Element alternative
-
Does anyone know a good alternative for the uBlock Block Element function that works and will keep working with Vivaldi?
Apparently this extension will no longer work when Google makes changes to Chrome based browser in a few months. (The Manifest3 thing)
I fear I may have to migrate to a different browser if this no longer functions and no alternative is possible because it is pretty much essential to me.
-
-
barbudo2005
The same goal of removing an object from a page can be achieved by using the Stylus extension.
Discover the selector with Dev Tools and use the code:
selector {display:none !important;}
-
@barbudo2005 said in uBlock Block Element alternative:
Stylus extension.
Is there some way to pick something on a website and select it with the Stylus extension to make it go away?
-
@Onweerwolf No, Stylus does no read website's content.
Perhaps extension can help you, not tested by me, ⇒ Hide That
There are many extensions beside uBlockOrigin which can hide content.
I can not tell more as i am using uBlckOrigin for such hideing.
-
@DoctorG said in uBlock Block Element alternative:
@Onweerwolf No, Stylus does no read website's content.
Perhaps extension can help you, not tested by me, ⇒ Hide That
There are many extensions beside uBlockOrigin which can hide content.
[/quote]
Okay that one does work indeed. Though uBO is better at it because it hides the stuff before the page is loaded and the other one does it after.
I'll keep looking.
[quote]> I can not tell more as i am using uBlckOrigin for such hideing.[/quote]
Yes so do I but you apparently can't use that anymore once Google forces this Manifest V3 stuff. So what will you do then?
-
@Onweerwolf said in uBlock Block Element alternative:
[quote]> I can not tell more as i am using uBlckOrigin for such hideing.[/quote]
Yes so do I but you apparently can't use that anymore once Google forces this Manifest V3 stuff. So what will you do then?
uBlock Origin 1.57.0 works nice for me at this time with my Vivaldi 6.7 Snapshot version..
But i do not know if Manifest v3 is in use at this time.
-
Onweerwolf
According to a statement I read uBO will not update their software for Manifest 3, aside from the lite version but that does not have the element blocker.
explanation on the Ghostery website:
https://www.ghostery.com/blog/ublock-origin-stopped-working-manifestv3
-
I am now trying the Snip It extension which seems to be a bit faster. Will have to test more though.
I have a forum I frequent where the adblocker leaves 3 empty rows of space behind in the recently updated threads list. I am now blocking 1 of those each with either uBO, Snip it or Hide That!
-
@Onweerwolf said in uBlock Block Element alternative:
I read uBO will not update their software for Manifest 3
He simply can't because some functions can't be ported to v3 APIs (uBO Lite) but he probably will keep updated also the v2 (standard uBO) until possible.
@DoctorG uBO can't exist in Manifest V3 form. That's why (the sub-optimal) uBO Lite was born.
-
barbudo2005
Don't despair, we still have some more time.
Look this post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/79579/manifest-v3-webrequest-and-ad-blockers/166
-
I am not sure but if I read it correctly it will change this June but there will be year worth of time after that before it is actually enforced. Not sure how this will look in Vivaldi. It definitely seems to be an eventuality though and there is no way around it.
I really don't want to move from Vivaldi but ads and associated nuisances are simply not acceptable for me.
-
@Onweerwolf The mainstream chromium support for manifest v2 will end in june 2024, that's correct, but might last until 2025 applying the managed browser policy barbudo linked above for users which still have v2 extensions (like uBO).
-
@Onweerwolf
I use Tampermonkey for this kind of cosmetics.
It needs the user to know javascript, how to find the elements and how to write userscripts, but it works.
Tampermonkey's author has stated he will switch to v3 and he is working on it.
-
Thanks for the tip. Is it similar to Greasemonkey? I remember using that for a while in the past.
-
@Onweerwolf
Yes, it's similar, I prefer Violentmonkey instead of Tampermonkey because it's fully open source unlike Tampermonkey.
Greasemonkey if I remember correctly is less maintained than Violentmonkey and is available only in Firefox.
-
@electryon I think you are correct.
Greasemonkey (from firefox) became Tampermonkey (on chromium) and its open fork became violentmonkey (albeit originally born for safari, which wasn't supported yet by tamper).