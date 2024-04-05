Hello,

Consistently I will have a PWA which will work fine until a new version of Vivaldi comes out and then when I open it, it will crash all of Vivaldi. It does this across all sites, not any particular one.

Operating system: Mac OS X

14.4.1 23E224

CPU: arm64

12 CPUs

Crash reason: EXC_BREAKPOINT / EXC_ARM_BREAKPOINT

Crash address: 0x000000019fab34dc

For now, I am finding myself having to uninstall and re-make PWAs in vivaldi://apps frequently.

Attached a crash dump here https://file.io/FD6LiUUFs5R3

Note - this only occurs if I launch the PWA through it's app, the .app shortcut it creates. If I browse ://apps and launch apps there, it is fine.