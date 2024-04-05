PWAs crash after updating Vivaldi
-
Hello,
Consistently I will have a PWA which will work fine until a new version of Vivaldi comes out and then when I open it, it will crash all of Vivaldi. It does this across all sites, not any particular one.
Operating system: Mac OS X
14.4.1 23E224
CPU: arm64
12 CPUs
Crash reason: EXC_BREAKPOINT / EXC_ARM_BREAKPOINT
Crash address: 0x000000019fab34dc
For now, I am finding myself having to uninstall and re-make PWAs in vivaldi://apps frequently.
Attached a crash dump here https://file.io/FD6LiUUFs5R3
Note - this only occurs if I launch the PWA through it's app, the .app shortcut it creates. If I browse ://apps and launch apps there, it is fine.
-
I've been experiencing the exact same problem for the last 5-8 updates. I'm soon at a point where I'm ready to ditch Vivaldi altogether cause of this. The browser is very unstable and feels more like a bad Beta version!! Have you found any solution?
-
@Fosse I added vivaldi://apps to my sidebar so that I can launch the PWAs easily, but there's no solution to make the .app work that I have other than deleting and remaking them when they break.