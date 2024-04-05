Vivaldi 6.6.3271.55 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)

Revision 3be85eb23b5161037e42ab8bc262f786edcaf382

OS Linux

JavaScript V8 12.2.281.26

11 min ago at 1600 CST all my google accounts stopped being able to send. I keep getting that google popup screen that says to log into your account and allow Vivaldi access - to which it says on screen - Vivaldi already has access to all 5 available services.

I logged in as it said the first time but each time after that, Im already logged in and just hit continue .. to which the screen closes and back on the mail screen, mail still can not be sent. I closed all my tabs and restarted the browser. Same issue. I logged into my email from Firefox and checked all the settings and nothing has changed and I see no added security controls.

I had about 100 error messages from the {error} problem that shows nothing and then starting at 1600 I see messages like these:

[outbox]Failed to send: Socket timed out!16:09:24.525.

Wade