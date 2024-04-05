Cannot Delete Emails.
No matter what the order of actions, I cannot delete an email. I try to "send to trash", the email gets a flag symbol, I try to "delete permanently", and the flag disappears and the email is still there. I can find nowhere in mail settings an option to send a deleted email straight to the Trash.
Any suggestions?
@Reese delete permanently should work... Try right clicking the trash view and choose "empty trash", or hit shift+del to delete the message without sending it to trash first
Thanks for the help. Both suggestions do nothing. The email goes nowhere. Doesn't even get a trash flag.
yojimbo274064400
Is this a Vivaldi email account?
Is the un-deletable message a sent email; to determine this select the message and on right side of message view its stored location, as highlighted in example below:
Can the message be deleted from its stored location under the account's folder, as highlighted in example below: