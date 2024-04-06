[ RESOLVED ] Tab selected by D/D or <CTRL> <CLK> UN-selects first Tab
I think the Title is self explanatory but -- just in case you don't see it that way -- the steps follow & I don't know how to solve the situation.
This problem is intermittent but has happened several times before reporting.
5-6 Tabs are available to select
<CTRL>Click Tab #1 & ants appear
<CTRL><CLK> Tab #2 & ants DIS-appear
Result: neither Tab #1 nor Tab #2 are selected
D/D Tab #2 onto Tab #1, same result.
It's a mystery
@janrif Unable to reproduce.
As expected, the ants selection rectangle disappears on clicking a tab to drag it, but if the Ctrl key is held down, the selection rectangles are added to successive tabs.
Try a different mouse or clean it.
@janrif Can not reproduce your issue with 6.6.3271.57 & 6.7.3316.3 / Win 11 23H2
tab selection by Ctrl+Click works nice for me.
@janrif Perhaps on your mouse the left button is broken or needs cleaning and/or keyboard.
//EDIT: For such cases i always have a older working mouse and keyboard to check.
@janrif resolved? How?
@DoctorG Cleaned Track Ball contacts. TU
@janrif Ah, ok.
As i experienced such strange things, it was: dust, cat hairs and other things (never eat in front of keyboard).
Cleaning is a life saver.