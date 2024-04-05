Context

Encountering synchronisation errors within Vivaldi detracts significantly from the user experience. The current remedy, which involves choosing between local and server versions and results in losing conflicting data, is inadequate. A sophisticated approach enabling users to view, select, copy, paste, combine, export, and resolve these conflicts is essential for an improved experience.

Error Details

The error manifests in 'Vivaldi Settings: Sync' as:

Download: Done

Upload: Conflicts with another client's data occured

This indicates a data discrepancy between the client and server, necessitating an option for users to decide which data to retain, discard, or modify. Enhanced visibility of the conflicting items would empower users to address these issues more effectively.

Suggested Enhancements

To improve user control and streamline conflict resolution, something along the following features would be preferred:

Conflict Visualisation

Introduce a mechanism for a side-by-side comparison of conflicting data, enabling users to identify discrepancies and make informed decisions on which version to keep.

Dedicated Conflict Management

Create a specific section within the Vivaldi interface, such as:

An aggregated feed in the web panel for displaying and managing duplicates

A pop-out feature near the sync error message in Settings, facilitating direct conflict resolution

Backup Feature

Export Functionality // Allows users to export conflicts, providing the flexibility to analyse and resolve disputes outside Vivaldi, enhancing user convenience and control.

Email Alerts // Implement automatic email notifications to alert users of conflicts, including detailed conflict descriptions and resolution instructions. This serves as a secondary measure of conflict awareness.

Online Management Portal

Offer an online platform for accessing and managing conflicts, catering to situations where accessing the primary device is impractical. Thus ensuring continuous user engagement and resolution capability.

These features would enhance the Vivaldi experience, ensuring greater transparency, autonomy, and efficiency in managing synchronisation conflicts, aligning with Vivaldi's commitment to data integrity and user-centric management.