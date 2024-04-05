Hello

I have encountered an issue where videos that I play run at double speed in Vivaldi. For the last couple of weeks at least, when I try to play videos in youtube or rumble run at double speed. This has been a problem it seems with all Chromium based browsers, in my experience recently. I am running a SBC (Opi 5 Plus) running Android 12 and currently I am using Samsung Internet because it runs both Rumble and Youtube properly, albeit with ads strewn throughout the videos.

I started using Vivaldi because it promised a different experience with those sites, blocking the ANNOYING ADS. Then one day I fired up the box and tried to watch some youtube, just to find the video running at double speed and I could do nothing to change it. I tried uninstalling Vivaldi and reinstalling, just to have the same problem. I then tried other Chromium based browsers just to have the exact same issues. I have tried running Vivaldi Snapshot, hoping that this version would have a fix. but no, it doesn't. I hope that the tall foreheads at Vivaldi can come up with a solution for this issue.

Thank you.