settings/startup page non accessable to select
settings/startup page non accessable to select make vivaldi my default browser. Appears as if page is locked?
@logic2244 said in settings/startup page non accessable to select:
settings/startup page
"Startup" is on Settings/General
I know where it is @TbGbe Why is it locked, all fields are non responsive.
Thank you
@logic2244 said in settings/startup page non accessable to select:
all fields are non responsive.
That's very strange. Maybe an extension is causing this, try using Guest Profile
@logic2244 Can you open it in a tab vivaldi://settings/general/ ?
@DoctorG yes still cannot change any of the settings. I think it's linked to duckduck go which I was using with Brave Had to dump Brave as they no longer support windows 7 ultimate (so much for lifetime upgrades). Frustrating for me is 'telegram open link in browser' no longer works.
PS I'm a grumpy 74 year old and stubborn, need to sort it out. Thanks
@logic2244 Download from vivaldi.com the installer and try a reinstall.
@DoctorG Windows 7? What was the last version to support 7 anyway?
@logic2244 Unfortunately, Chromium (which Vivaldi is based on) no longer supports Windows 7 either.
@sgunhouse Some 5.7.2901.3 - i do not remember well.
@DoctorG Thanks Dr G found the last update that supported win7 Installed it, did not solve the problem but did force me to look deeper into the browser world and what makes it tick.
I must say that i'm impressed with Vivaldi's vast and almost endless options available for personalized configuration.
I have acquired a browser that works for my needs.
Many thanks for all of your help