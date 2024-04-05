Over 70 fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3316.3
Today’s snapshot takes you includes over 70 fixes across a range of our most popular features.
That picture was taken on my commute into the office today. Isn't "Spring" fantastic!
What a list!
@wildente: Roughly the same length as last snapshot. This is what happens if you do not have such frequent snapshots I guess.
The perf problem with large history is still solved for me here, as it's been since it was announced in a prior build last month.
6th updated
@rseiler: Still solved? What was/is the issue?
[Media] Twitch.tv streams starts muted
Hopefully it's resolved, I'll try asap
Any word on whats going on with VB-99751? Its with regards to a broken Tab Stacking feature
Reported originally back in August 2023 and though confirmed remains unassigned and has been closed more then once with no explanation
Discussion post here https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90061/tab-stacking-not-displaying-properly/13
@Ruarí Today was the right Friday, I guess…
Thank you for this new snapshot!
If a browser doesn't open links, can it be called a "browser"?
https://www.apkmirror.com not a single link works
http://transponder.petervanderlaan.nl/tv.m3u - not downloading
http://game-edition.ru/internet/rashirnie-dlya-chrome-smajly-onlajn/msg30269/#msg30269 - the script download link on the page does not work.
And here it doesn’t matter where it was broken off, in the Chromium engine or the Vivaldi interface.
I'm very disappointed...
@Ruarí said in Over 70 fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3316.3:
Isn't "Spring" fantastic!
You know the story about the first Norwegian right?
As the glaciers of the last Ice Age finally melted and retreated, and as the climate in central Europe became warmer and friendlier to human life, the first Norwegian said "It's getting too bloody warm here!" and started walking north
-
If I hide the Addressbar I get an overlapping glitch with the three dots (close, minimize and maximize) in MacOS.
@iAN-CooG said in Over 70 fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3316.3:
[Media] Twitch.tv streams starts muted
Hopefully it's resolved, I'll try asap
It doesn't work consistently, I tried 2 live streams and even the starting ads are muted. I even tried resetting the site settings to default, disabled extensions... Starts muted and I have to press M to unmute
Christoph142
@capushon: you know you're using a beta version, don't you? Every now and then something important to you will unavoidably get broken. That's just how it works with pre-releases. If you feel uncomfortable with that, stable is the stream to choose.
@Capushon said in Over 70 fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3316.3:
not a single link works
Right-click, Open Link or Open Link in New Tab works fine to workaround this issue.
Please report bugs and regressions so that they can get fixed.
@Christoph142 said in Over 70 fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3316.3:
you know you're using a beta version, don't you? Every now and then something important to you will unavoidably get broken. That's just how it works with pre-releases. If you feel uncomfortable with that, stable is the stream to choose.
But what does beta/non-beta have to do with it, it doesn’t work for ~5 builds, including stable ones. Is it so difficult to check yourself before writing nonsense?
After 6.6.3249.4 it all broke down, and as far as I understand, no one is going to fix it...
@Pesala said in Over 70 fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3316.3:
Right-click, Open Link or Open Link in New Tab works fine to workaround this issue.
All 3 links I provided?
@Pesala said in Over 70 fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3316.3:
Please report bugs and regressions so that they can get fixed.
Error reports have been lying around for decades (since ~2016 there have been various unfixed errors), are the developers really not reading this topic “hot on the heels”?
Developers don’t want to come down from Olympus to the sinful earth and participate in discussions about their mistakes?
is this new - i certainly have not seem it before and its as annoying as hell - shows when i click on a bookmark in the side panel - any way to turn it off
thanks