How do you change the picture icon for an existing profile?
I was creating a second profile and the profile icon selected changed my main profile icon instead, how can I change the picture icon back again on my main profile?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@Natty1066
See this Tip post for instructions: https://tips.vivaldi.net/tip-36/.
@Natty1066 If you are logged in at Vivaldi Synchronisation the the icon is always your forum's avatar image.
With profiles not connected to Vivaldi Sync images can not be changed to a user-added. You can onyl select the ones which are seen at internal page chrome://settings/manageProfile
//EDIT: Ooops, i forgot the + button.
Click on profile icon in addressbar, select the profile where you want to change icon, in "Edit Profile" popup cou can add a image.
See
Thanks DoctorG!