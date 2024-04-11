I've noticed that Vivaldi adds keyboard accelerators to context menus automatically so File acts the same as &File and has F underlined and react to keyboard commands

But the if you use a custom plugin with an explicit &F acccelerator, Vivaldi isn't aware of that and isn't smart enough to disable &File action

Or if you remove some menu item the accelerators can change, thus breaking your musle memory (e.g., removing Cast... assigns &C to the Copy Page Address... while it was &P before when there was a conflict

So I'd like to have an option to disable all automatic accelerators to avoid conflicts. Currently I have to add File&_ garbage placeholder to each menu item to avoid this conflict to avoid this, but an global override would be better

The proper default would be to have those & explicit in each menu item in the source rather than programmatically add them so that you could simply remove & from just one conflicting &File menu item and get a clean File without any accelerators

And then maybe during menu edits Vivaldi can helpfully highlight conflicts and suggest auto-edits, which would then shuffle those & around, so in the end you'd still have explicit outcome you can adjust to how you like it

(menu with accelerators manually disabled)

