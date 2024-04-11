Disable automatic accelerators in context menus
-
I've noticed that Vivaldi adds keyboard accelerators to context menus automatically so
Fileacts the same as
&Fileand has
Funderlined and react to keyboard commands
But the if you use a custom plugin with an explicit
&Facccelerator, Vivaldi isn't aware of that and isn't smart enough to disable
&Fileaction
Or if you remove some menu item the accelerators can change, thus breaking your musle memory (e.g., removing
Cast...assigns
&Cto the
Copy Page Address...while it was
&Pbefore when there was a conflict
So I'd like to have an option to disable all automatic accelerators to avoid conflicts. Currently I have to add
File&_garbage placeholder to each menu item to avoid this conflict to avoid this, but an global override would be better
The proper default would be to have those
&explicit in each menu item in the source rather than programmatically add them so that you could simply remove
&from just one conflicting
&Filemenu item and get a clean
Filewithout any accelerators
And then maybe during menu edits Vivaldi can helpfully highlight conflicts and suggest auto-edits, which would then shuffle those
&around, so in the end you'd still have explicit outcome you can adjust to how you like it
(menu with accelerators manually disabled)
Update: one more good reason why this auto-sprinkling of accelerators is bad. I've just deleted my customized menu because I expected
Eto edit or rename, but no,
dEleteused it, why? Well, because
Dwas taken by
Arrow Down!
-
@eugenesv said in Disable automatic accelerators in context menus:
custom plugin
Wouldn't be better to contact the author of such plugin to make them fix their program instead?
You're asking Vivaldi to change (with a sensible and non-trivial change) their program because a 3rd party plugin is acting weird. Their added shortcut should be configurable.
-
@eugenesv I understand that the automatic generation of the accelerator key by Vivaldi is disturbing for you. Option for deactivation would be nice.
-
@iAN-CooG said in Disable automatic accelerators in context menus:
Wouldn't be better to contact the author of such plugin to make them fix their program instead?
You're asking Vivaldi to change (with a sensible and non-trivial change) their program because a 3rd party plugin is acting weird. Their added shortcut should be configurable
The plugin is not acting weird, it's registering a sensible accelerator, which Vivaldi algorithm fails to take into account. So there is nothing to fix. Also, there is no fix, you can't guarantee that whatever the plugin letter decides to pick will not be overwritten by Vivaldi
But you can actually forget it's a plugin, the same issue exists with no plugins: you have two items
Cast...and
Copy Page Address
Now
&Cis reserved for
Castand
&Pfor
Page addressbecaues the algorithm tries to be smart and not assign the same key to different items (which isn't very smart as the usefuleness of repeat taps depends entirely on what the items are, double tapping
ccan easily be more convenient that having to reach for
pwith your pinky.
Ok, so you've got used to using
Pfor page address, but then later decide that
Castisn't useful, so you remove it from the context menu. Boom, now
&Cbecomes an accelerator for
Copy Page Addressbecause there is no conflict, so the algorithm defaults to the first letter, breaking your musle memory in the process!
And the worst part is that's all invisible to you, so you can't even easily change it!
-