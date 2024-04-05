Hi, I might not be the best at explaining my issue, since I'm truthfully not the best with this kind of stuff, especially understanding it, but I hope I can find some help for the situation i'm in.

There's a website I've been repeatedly visiting for about a month now, which hosts indie games. I have an account on the website, and have had no trouble with this website until now.

Seemingly out of nowhere, all of the data of the games that save on my browser's local storage have been wiped, and I have no idea why.

One of these games had a warning- saying that some browsers delete the stored data after not playing it for a certain amount of time, but I don't think that's the case. Whatever it is, I just really want all the saved data back, and have no idea if I can even attempt to recover it, or if it's just gone forever.

I've emailed the website's support, but have gotten no response.

One of the games doesn't have an exact way to contact them from what I could find, so I could only comment on the game's page- where I also had no luck.

Again, I don't even know if this is a Vivaldi issue, but on the chance that it is, I just thought I should post this and see if anyone has a solution, or if it's hopeless to recover the data.

Thanks!