Some of my browser's saved data is gone for no apparent reason
Hi, I might not be the best at explaining my issue, since I'm truthfully not the best with this kind of stuff, especially understanding it, but I hope I can find some help for the situation i'm in.
There's a website I've been repeatedly visiting for about a month now, which hosts indie games. I have an account on the website, and have had no trouble with this website until now.
Seemingly out of nowhere, all of the data of the games that save on my browser's local storage have been wiped, and I have no idea why.
One of these games had a warning- saying that some browsers delete the stored data after not playing it for a certain amount of time, but I don't think that's the case. Whatever it is, I just really want all the saved data back, and have no idea if I can even attempt to recover it, or if it's just gone forever.
I've emailed the website's support, but have gotten no response.
One of the games doesn't have an exact way to contact them from what I could find, so I could only comment on the game's page- where I also had no luck.
Again, I don't even know if this is a Vivaldi issue, but on the chance that it is, I just thought I should post this and see if anyone has a solution, or if it's hopeless to recover the data.
Thanks!
@panstel I’d say the only chance to get the local storage restored is a backup of your profile folder from a point when all still worked out fine. You do make regular backups of your operating system, right?
@panstel Some external programs and security tools can wipe local data, some user-installed privacy extension can wipe local data. Sometimes hard disk failure can cause data loss.
It is important to make daily backups of your user data, so you can restore lost data.
@luetage unfortunately, no.
I'm not the best with most computer stuff, including some things that are probably very simple hhh.
so I haven't ever done that, though I probably should now lol.
Thank you a lot though!
mib2berlin
@panstel
Hi, a user report the extension
"Minimal Theme for Twitter/X" Delete user Data
but they are not really deleted, the user cant see it.
Check at least to disable all extensions and restart Vivaldi, to proof this.
Cheers, mib