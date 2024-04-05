hi

i was trying to create my own notion website with fruition script , ive been getting frustrated because i was doing everything right from the tutorial , until the moment i thought of trying in another browser , and guess what , it was working from the start , i literally wasted 2 days because vivaldi was changing the url i paste god knows why

this is the url i paste

this is the url vivaldi replaces that with

and this is what i should get

ive tried every single setting address bar related , and iv deleted the cookies from both my website and notion , nothing fixes it and its quite frustrating , whats going on ? plz help