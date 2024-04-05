Vivaldi keep changing the url i paste
hi
i was trying to create my own notion website with fruition script , ive been getting frustrated because i was doing everything right from the tutorial , until the moment i thought of trying in another browser , and guess what , it was working from the start , i literally wasted 2 days because vivaldi was changing the url i paste god knows why
this is the url i paste
this is the url vivaldi replaces that with
and this is what i should get
ive tried every single setting address bar related , and iv deleted the cookies from both my website and notion , nothing fixes it and its quite frustrating , whats going on ? plz help
@XeiDaMoKa Cannot reproduce. When the page is loading the address in the address field changes, but when the page is fully loaded the initial address will display and it seems to work. The exact same thing happens on Firefox. So this is something in your server code and not Vivaldi. You have some kind of redirection in there. Maybe custom Notion domain?