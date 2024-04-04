Printing in Vivaldi browser.
How could to set up printing in Vivaldi browser? I can´t print any report from it.
@mlopesoab Do you mean logs? Do you want to print log files of any process?
@mlopesoab If by “report” you mean a PDF file, I had no problem printing using Ctrl+P to open the Print dialog.
@mlopesoab Printing works with Ctrl+P, but it can take some minutes until a timeout when used default printer is not accessible.