Question

I want to save important email - i move it to new folder "Saved". And i want to delete all inbox messages.

In Gmail i do it easly - i move this mail to folder saved. And delete all inbox messages - done. My message saved. All others Deleted

In vivaldi i do same thing - but it seems when this mail in folder "Saved" its just a "link" and when i delete all inbox. Everything what in "Saved" deletes also.

Why in google its so ez and simple...its same thing like in windows- u copy file in other folder, and u delete all this folder. u file - saved. Here its working different way. I want understand how.

2.Question

In Gmail right now i have 0 inbox (screenshot)

what i see in Vivaldi? 1 completly random messgage in inbox...wtf?)



Question

and the most important one - what this all about u see 1. Google 2441 unread messages - what is it??? 2. All mails 574 (what does that even mean all mails??) 3. Important 574...what is it all



Update i checked in Google right now

"All Emails" in vivalid (here its 574 messages) in Google its about 2400+....why?how? What mean in vivaldi google and what mean "all mails"

i found what iam wrong - my important file from question #1 - was saved yes (when i delete all inbox)...but he was aslo in "all mail" and "important" folders - so when i start clear all these folders - my file frome "Saved" custom folder - also gone...

Bros ....Pls.....i just want u to ask on everyone question step by step.

And i just want be simple:

Inbox

Sent

Special Folders (when i can save important mails and delete everything else one click almost....from others folders)

Marks\pins (when u just give additional information to email - colour\text) (but to be honest i don need this tho, i just need folders when i can copy important emails and saved it without relationships with other folders)

Delete

Spam

i dont need other folders....

ok All emails - i guess its when u see inbox and sent togher - its ok also (but why i delete all inbox in gmail...i have 2k+ in "all email". in sent - i have only 3 mails sent.

draft - also ok.

archive\watch later aslo ok

but iam super confused

thats it

also i dont understand why some emails have archive folder and in some one its hide or what....

Guys pls teach me...Why this is so complicated with extrafolders