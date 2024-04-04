How this EMAIL IMAP working at all??? Its broken or no? Iam new to email world - pls teach me!
I want to save important email - i move it to new folder "Saved". And i want to delete all inbox messages.
In Gmail i do it easly - i move this mail to folder saved. And delete all inbox messages - done. My message saved. All others Deleted
In vivaldi i do same thing - but it seems when this mail in folder "Saved" its just a "link" and when i delete all inbox. Everything what in "Saved" deletes also.
Why in google its so ez and simple...its same thing like in windows- u copy file in other folder, and u delete all this folder. u file - saved. Here its working different way. I want understand how.
In Gmail right now i have 0 inbox (screenshot)
what i see in Vivaldi? 1 completly random messgage in inbox...wtf?)
and the most important one - what this all about u see 1. Google 2441 unread messages - what is it??? 2. All mails 574 (what does that even mean all mails??) 3. Important 574...what is it all
Update i checked in Google right now
"All Emails" in vivalid (here its 574 messages) in Google its about 2400+....why?how? What mean in vivaldi google and what mean "all mails"
i found what iam wrong - my important file from question #1 - was saved yes (when i delete all inbox)...but he was aslo in "all mail" and "important" folders - so when i start clear all these folders - my file frome "Saved" custom folder - also gone...
Bros ....Pls.....i just want u to ask on everyone question step by step.
And i just want be simple:
Inbox
Sent
Special Folders (when i can save important mails and delete everything else one click almost....from others folders)
Marks\pins (when u just give additional information to email - colour\text) (but to be honest i don need this tho, i just need folders when i can copy important emails and saved it without relationships with other folders)
Delete
Spam
i dont need other folders....
ok All emails - i guess its when u see inbox and sent togher - its ok also (but why i delete all inbox in gmail...i have 2k+ in "all email". in sent - i have only 3 mails sent.
draft - also ok.
archive\watch later aslo ok
but iam super confused
also i dont understand why some emails have archive folder and in some one its hide or what....
Guys pls teach me...Why this is so complicated with extrafolders
and again same thing i delete EVERYTHING on both account Google and Yandex - everything...deleted...archives...importnat...all folders...
Why i still see this)))) if i go directly on google or yandex mails - it will be 0 mails in everyfolder
I very like u browser its almost an OS...sad to see it...or may be u have exmplanation to it
Even if i go in outlook i see what 246 mail in delete sections but on Gmail account its 0....i wait 30 minutes nothing changed....how this imap working))
@fromwater Vivaldi does not have folders.
It has a single database with all the emails in it, and it has different labels and views to look at the emails as though they are in folders.
Where it does physically store emails in different locations is between accounts. Emails from one account are in a different physical folder on your hard drive from those in another account.
If you want to save certain emails while deleting others, I should think one way you could do this would be to set up an offline account and move the emails to be saved to that account, and then delete the emails in the online account.
@Ayespy
Do you have exmplanation in this?
Iam in Google account (not Yandex) and i see in inbox messages from yandex.
if i go to this site OZON
only 1 account i have?
And also i have this in outlook same thing. Whats going on? So it duplicates some how and sends to other email account?
-
@fromwater There is no way for me to tell what Ozon (whatever they are) is doing.
ok ty for logic... i will write to they support then