General question in regard to Vivaldi webmail [SOLVED]
VivaldiFan2023
Hi @ all,
I am wondering about an answer given in the thread from member @WilliamNorlin. He was concerned about the reputation in order getting access to Vivaldi webmail.
I stumbled about the answer from @DoctorG who stated that Vivaldi webmail is not a mail Provider. So far so good, it's clear. But it was also stated that Vivaldi webmail should be used only for community purposes. THAT is a little bit confusing bc I wouldn't know whom to send a mail in the Vivaldi community especially if I am lacking the e-mail address.
I'd prefer to use it for very reliable and trustworthy contacts, if at all. But those aren't necessarily member of the Vivaldi community.
So, my approach to add Vivaldi webmail will stay "on hold" bc if I am supposed to use it only for community purposes I pass.
Did I miss something? Please enlighten me, THX in advance.
@VivaldiFan2023 Vivaldi Webmail is an email provider. The mail client built in to Vivaldi is not a mail provider. It's a client. It needs an account from a mail provider to work. One such provider could be Vivaldi Webmail, if you have webmail privileges.
You get such privileges by being an active community member. It is only for community members, not for the general public. But that in no way defines how it may be used.
That does not in any way limit the purposes for which you might use your webmail account. There are no such limits. You can use it for any ethical purpose that suits your needs (which would not, of course, include spamming others).
I think you may have misunderstood what @DoctorG wrote. English is not her native tongue, so she might be misunderstood sometimes.
But make sure you understand that there are two entirely separate things here: An EMail client built into Vivaldi which anyone may use at any time for any email account they possess with any mail provider; and Vivaldi Webmail which is itself a mail account from a provider (Vivaldi Technologies AS) offered for free to active and contributing Vivaldi Community members to use in any ethical manner they please. It has a storage limit of 5GB.
VivaldiFan2023
I see. You are right, I misunderstood some things. Thank you very much for clarification.
I think I could use Vivaldi webmail if I want to. It's offered in my settings. It seems I gathered enough reputation.
I will give it a try. On my tablet I use K-9 Mail, so I can add it. On my laptop (Linux Mint) I use Vivaldi and the included Mail- client. This should work too.
CU, VivaldiFan
@Ayespy, Your explanation to @VivaldiFan2023 is well understood by me. Thanks for clarifying.
But I have a slightly different issue also related to a new sign-up and first use of Vivaldi's webmail.
I have read about the so-called reputation system, though which a new member must first "graduate" before being granted the required privilege's of actually being able to make use of webmail.
Here is my problem viz. I am an old timer, who simply seeks to make use of Vivaldi's webmail service for both privacy and security reasons.
The Vivaldi requirements of : A new member "have to participate in Forum discussions, interact with others on Vivaldi Social, share their browser themes, post on their blog and/or sync their browser data to collect “points”."
I find these requirements both onerous, nonsensical and definitely discouraging to a new member who like myself, do NOT have any desire or inclination to act in a sociable manner !
Does this mean that the webmail service is really ONLY available to those select persons who are happy to be sociable ?
Is there no alternative manner to validate a new applicant's bona-fides other than this reputation system ?
I am at a loss, as I actually don't know how to proceed !
Vivaldi's policy and approach could do with a review in my opinion.
PS. Guess I have to forget about Vivaldi webmail service, as I cant, and do not wish to comply with the "social requirements"
@grovem At present, it is only available to active, contributing community members. At some point another means of qualifying might be adopted (Vivaldi used to have users submit a mobile phone number as verification of ID, for instance) but right now, reputation is it.
It's not a general public service, but a perk for active members. That's all. If that's not a club you want to belong to, then there is for sure no requirement that you join it.
I, too, am an old timer, not terribly sociable by nature according to most people. I don't waste time on social media, have never had a Twitter or Instagram or Reddit or MySpace or X or TikTok profile, and only signed up to Facebook for business and to keep track of family. But it is in my nature to contribute to any community of which I am a member, so I volunteer for Vivaldi.
If some day you'd like to poke your head in to various community categories or topics, or start a category for some particular interest or skill you possess, you may find yourself being offered webmail. Sorry I can't be more encouraging.
In my Profile settings, the email address for "Recovery email" is for an account that I have canceled.
The Recovery email information tells me that it's for account-related messages and technical updates.
If I try to change that email address to my Vivaldi Webmail address, the message tells me that it cannot be your vivaldi.net email address.
Could you explain why there is this limitation?
-
@AllanH Recovery email also enables you to receive messages to regain access to your account if you lose it. If you have lost access to your account, you won't be able to receive emails to your Vivaldi account.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@grovem @VivaldiFan2023 The Reputation system is in place for a reason.
I just posted this message in another thread. It's worth reading.
-
VivaldiFan2023
THX for your hint. I read it right now. Besides, I never questioned the reputation system, my request referred to something else. It was a misunderstanding which is solved.
BTW, I appreciate the reputation system, especially the rules for gaining reputation points. It's clear that this has to stay secret, otherwise it could be circumvented. It's also clear it doesn't suit everyone.
Since I am meanwhile 1 year a member I figured having enough reputation to be able to use the Vivaldi webmail. I tried it and it works. Nice, I am happy.