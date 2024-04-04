@VivaldiFan2023 Vivaldi Webmail is an email provider. The mail client built in to Vivaldi is not a mail provider. It's a client. It needs an account from a mail provider to work. One such provider could be Vivaldi Webmail, if you have webmail privileges.

You get such privileges by being an active community member. It is only for community members, not for the general public. But that in no way defines how it may be used.

That does not in any way limit the purposes for which you might use your webmail account. There are no such limits. You can use it for any ethical purpose that suits your needs (which would not, of course, include spamming others).

I think you may have misunderstood what @DoctorG wrote. English is not her native tongue, so she might be misunderstood sometimes.

But make sure you understand that there are two entirely separate things here: An EMail client built into Vivaldi which anyone may use at any time for any email account they possess with any mail provider; and Vivaldi Webmail which is itself a mail account from a provider (Vivaldi Technologies AS) offered for free to active and contributing Vivaldi Community members to use in any ethical manner they please. It has a storage limit of 5GB.