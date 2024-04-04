Minor update (5) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.6
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
This update includes security fixes from Chromium upstream.
RiveDroite Ambassador
One of my favourite places in Oslo
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@pathduck: Lovely weather we are having at the moment, isn't it. So glad that we are into spring now!
When did we get the first snow for this "winter season"? Was it October? So we are closing in on half a year of winter now.
I like winter and I like snow but this is too much now. I am done!
@Ruarí Spring is shy this year. Give her a couple more weeks to win over King Winter
Thank you for the update.
Is there any information about when the Chromium 124 version will be implemented?
It supports the Windows ClearType feature, so it will have nicer character rendering.
@szakacsg No timeline.
I hope using MS Cleartype will really create a better font rendering. I am sceptical as Cleartype is often blurry even on WIndows apps and programs..
Forget the snow, i'm doing the lawn this weekend.
@doctorg: In the MS Edge browser the font rendering is very good.
I hope it will be fine in Vivaldi too.