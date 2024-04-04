Solved So, how about dem reputation points?
WilliamNorlin
I have already read that the points needed to grant access to ones Mail account will remain confidential, which is fair. However where Im confused is if I will need to actively keep up with the community or not. Im generally not a very "forum" kind of guy so if Im forced to post or do other community stuff in order to keep my webmail open, I should probably search for a new mail provider. Or is it a one time requirement that once reached it will stay for the foreseeable future? Or maybe just using the browser will be all the engagement I will need?
Apologies for any etiquettes or faults in my post, as stated Im not one to engage in forums all that often.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
When people talk about Vivaldi Community, most people think of the Forum, but you can also post and interact with people on Vivaldi Social, publish posts on your blog, share browser Themes and. as DoctorG said, use Sync.
All these contribute to building reputation and once you get enough reputation, you'll have access to Webmail indefinitely or as long as you follow our Terms of Use or keep the account active.
@WilliamNorlin With all respect, you have no time to wait, use Vivaldi Sync and get some likes for your posts? You have no patience not wait 1-2 weeks?
Had you studied Vivaldi Webmail access is now linked to a reputation system.
Vivaldi is not a mail provider, the mail account was made for community use. If you need a fast-access-after-registration mail account, get some from GMail, GMX, Proton, Yahoo, FastMail and others.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
canardlilies
I had the same question and I'm a loooong time user of Vivaldi - and pretty much all old Opera versions prior to that. I quit posting to social media a few years back and don't plan to ever do that again. I can see from this thread that Vivaldi had trouble with spammers and this current procedure of theirs is an attempt to keep their webmail manageable, and useful for real people. So even though I was a bit miffed to see I can't (yet) use a webmail account with them, I understand why, and I'll try again later. There's no hurry whatsoever. Let's take it in stride.
canardlilies
@jane-n Somebody up there must like me. Thank you!
takaishi71
