I have already read that the points needed to grant access to ones Mail account will remain confidential, which is fair. However where Im confused is if I will need to actively keep up with the community or not. Im generally not a very "forum" kind of guy so if Im forced to post or do other community stuff in order to keep my webmail open, I should probably search for a new mail provider. Or is it a one time requirement that once reached it will stay for the foreseeable future? Or maybe just using the browser will be all the engagement I will need?

Apologies for any etiquettes or faults in my post, as stated Im not one to engage in forums all that often.