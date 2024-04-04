So, whenever a user first launches Vivaldi, they're given a few choices. The last one is whether they want a sidebar or not. However, upon choosing either one of these the sidebar remains either way, even though the leftmost choice clearly depicts a browser UI without a sidebar. The rightmost choice simply only adds additional items to the sidebar. Surely the leftmost option should remove the sidebar entirely, and not have users scramble through options to find out how to actually remove it? This is bad UI/UX design, imho.

Let me know your thoughts.