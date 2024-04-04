Misleading start up choice
So, whenever a user first launches Vivaldi, they're given a few choices. The last one is whether they want a sidebar or not. However, upon choosing either one of these the sidebar remains either way, even though the leftmost choice clearly depicts a browser UI without a sidebar. The rightmost choice simply only adds additional items to the sidebar. Surely the leftmost option should remove the sidebar entirely, and not have users scramble through options to find out how to actually remove it? This is bad UI/UX design, imho.
Let me know your thoughts.
@ElijahBeGood Has nothing to do with the sidebar (aka the Panel Bar).
It only determines whether you want to enable the Mail/Feeds/Calendar client.
The panel bar state can be toggled with F4 and the Show Panel button.
That's all good and fair, but that isn't what the two illustrations are suggesting.. One of em shows a browser without a panel bar, and the other with one.
@ElijahBeGood A symbol is never a 1:1 view of a app.
Interpretation of such symbols sometimes not so easy.
But the text says Browser or Browser with Mail, Calendar and Feeds, i hope users want and can read it.
There is no sidebar/panelbar mentioned on the page!
@ElijahBeGood Sorry, firsttime users never know what a panel bar (you said sidebar) is, so they never can misinteprete that symbol on first install pages.
@DoctorG Yeah exactly haha
At least to me, those pictures clearly indicate a browser with and without a panel. Considering other browsers also don't have a panel, I believe this is only natural thinking too.
@ElijahBeGood At least for me, when i saw that first install page many months ago, looking at the two icons could not tell me how the browser would look like. Not really clear.
But at this time i see, there is no request/report in bug tracker to make the page better.
Feel free to do so: report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker.
//edit: Come on, report a bug; i am waiting to confirm it internally in tracker
@ElijahBeGood If i interpret like you, i had fear to get a browser without a address field, without status line, without window close button and so on…
Sometimes reduction in icon design leaves to loss of information.