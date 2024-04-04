Cannot remove duplicate Google Search from mobile search engines list
JustABrowser58
My search engine list is flooded with multiple Google Searches, probably due to a problem with the desktop syncing. When I delete a search engine from the list via the desktop app, what usually happens is that it is also removed from the list in the mobile app (as it is supposed to be). However, for Google specifically, it does not. In the desktop app, it does get deleted, but it remains in my mobile app. As a result, whenever I create another Google Search in the list in the desktop app (which, somehow, is more common than I thought), it causes the mobile app to have a duplicate Google Search.