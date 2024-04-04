Simplify "add bookmark" process
-
Adding a bookmark and sorting it in one's bookmark collection is too tedious.
0. Add bookmark
- Select folder
- Select "Search"
- Type text
- Choose folder
- Press "ok"
My proposal
- A line with icons like "last used folder", "search" ander "offer folder(s) with similar content, e.g. host name or similar words of bookmark name"
- Choose folder and save immediately with a long press on the folder (like pinning), normal press is for browsing to the bookmark structure like now