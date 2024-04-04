movable "Save as" dialogue
-
For my genealogical research on macOS I need to save a lot of images and pdfs while immediately renaming them and find the right folder. For that I need to see the document during the process, but the "Save as..." Dialogue is always centered and fixed. I think it should be freely movable.
-
@Tuexss Is it always fixed on mac? On windows and linux I can move it wherever. Is that a system-specific thing, or can applications override it?
-
@LonM Download popup is a fixed popup on top-middle of page. Same with JS popups.
-
Hmm, https://discussions.apple.com/thread/253767848?sortBy=best says it's OS provided and fixed. i guess we can close this here.