Night mode: allow setting the color temperature
VivaldiGebruiker
At night, the browser should have an option to automatically switch to a user-defined color temperature. The color change could be phased in and out gradually during the night mode period. Opera has the ability to set the color temperature like this.
@VivaldiGebruiker Normally this should be handled by the operating system. Android has a Night Light feature, which lets you set temperature with an intensity slider. Doesn’t make much sense for a single application to regulate this.
VivaldiGebruiker
@luetage thanks for pointing this out.
I did in fact have this enabled system-wide, except that the default adaptive setting was still too blue for me and too subtle, which is why I missed it.
So you are correct that there's no need for this feature request, and I retract it.
Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/64436/night-mode-with-eye-protection-function Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
