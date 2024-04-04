Pop-out Video
PeterGinUAE
Question:
Does Vivaldi allow for multiple pop-out videos?
For example, when using Firefox / Mozilla, I can tab CNN, CNBC, Bloomberg, and BBC news ...
And stream these news services, in the tab/browser ... or ... as a pop-out video.
Vivaldi does not appear to allow more than 1 pop-out video. If I pop-out streaming video for the BBC, then, switch to CNN ... so does the pop-out video.
Firefox/Mozilla will have 2 separate pop-out videos.
@PeterGinUAE Unfortunately the Picture-in-Picture feature in Vivaldi does not allow independend ones yet. Missing in Chromium core.
According to François Beaufort (responsible for this API in Chrome) the Chromium core allows several simultaneous pip windows. It just depends on the browsers to implement it. According to him, Google Chrome does not intend to implement this.
I checked with the Opera team and they said they are considering adding this feature to their browser.
This is the only reason I keep Firefox installed. It is the only browser with this feature.
Cent Browser has something similar, but it's a bit rustic.
@ThirdGenerationAI Any source to read information Beaufort gave you?
@DoctorG He responded in a github message.
