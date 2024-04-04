Feature Request - Keystrokes for menu items
ParksideandOcean
I would like the ability to add a key combination for menu items that do not have shortcuts. For my needs, I want to have Show/Hide Address Bar. I prefer a very minimal interface, and only want the address bar at the beginning of a session so I can login to 1Password. I then close the address bar (and I hide every other bar and panel always).
Thanks
@ParksideandOcean Hi, have you seen the Keyboard settings?
Hint: It helps using the search feature in Settings.
This is what I have - it's blank by default:
There's also "Focus Address Field" - works even when the bar is hidden
If you like Minimal - check out the "Toggle UI" hotkey (default Ctrl+F11)
Yeah I know you're on MackOS but you'll figure it out I'm sure