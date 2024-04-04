last edited by

@ParksideandOcean Hi, have you seen the Keyboard settings?

Hint: It helps using the search feature in Settings.

This is what I have - it's blank by default:



There's also "Focus Address Field" - works even when the bar is hidden

If you like Minimal - check out the "Toggle UI" hotkey (default Ctrl+F11)

Yeah I know you're on MackOS but you'll figure it out I'm sure